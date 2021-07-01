Watch
How to Protect Your Pets from Fireworks This Weekend

Tips and Tricks from the Humane Animal Welfare Society
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 11:23:24-04

With the Fourth of July coming up this weekend, many pet owners will need to help their furry friends through the loud noises that come with traditional firework festivities. With people more often choosing at-home firework shows, pets may be even more susceptible to anxiety. Jennifer Smieja from the Humane Animal Welfare Society is here to share how you can protect your pets this weekend. Jennifer will also introduce us to an adorable dog named Chula!

To learn more about HAWS and Chula, give them a call at 262-542-8851 or visit hawspets.org.

