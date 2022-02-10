How To Protect Against Unexpected Home Repair Costs

Just in time for National Home Warranty Day, we've got the info you need to protect your budget and peace of mind against costly home repairs. One in four homeowners do not have a budget set aside for unexpected home repairs. In fact, according to the same recent study, sixty-four percent of American homeowners also admit they have trouble finding qualified and trustworthy home repair and maintenance service providers when the need arises. But home repairs are a fact of life, and don't need to cause so much stress and hassle. Industry expert Raj Midha provides valuable education on the key facts about home warranty plans including what they cover, how to choose one, and how homeowners can benefit.