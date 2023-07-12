How to Prevent and Treat Common Cat Illnesses

Almost Home Cat Rescue MKE is a non-profit founded by volunteers in early 2021 with a passion to be a safe haven for all cats in our care until their forever home is found. The provide services such as adoption, foster care and serving as a community resource. Joining us today, is Animal Welfare Officer, Mel Kleverova Zilliox and Community Resource Officer, Kelley Wagner with three cats named Captain Jack, Mila and Sam Seuss. Mel and Kelley will go over preventing Cerebellar Hypoplasia with vaccinations and preventing Mange with parasite treatments. Help out by donating to save the lives of cats and also support our community. To donate, please visit online at Almost Home Cat Rescue MKE.

