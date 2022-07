Today we'll hear from Amber Swenor, she's a transformational life coach and brand strategist, founder of Soul Seed, musician, and Author of Unleashed. She's talking about how to prepare for growth through an economic downturn. Recession doesn’t mean people stop spending, it means businesses need to work a little harder to earn that business. This means revisiting your strategic plan and Amber Swenor will gives us all the tips on this.

For more information, check out her website.