How to Onboard New Employees the Right Way

Many companies are in the midst of a hiring boom. According to the Department of Labor, US companies added 528,000 new jobs in July with "the blistering pace of growth bringing total employment back to pandemic levels." With this much hiring, companies may be eager to quickly get new hires going in their new roles, but investing time to develop a thoughtful on-boarding process is one of the best investments to ensure employees get off to a great start and stay. Beth Ridley, CEO, joins us to talk about on-boarding new employees. For more information, please visit https://ridleyconsultants.com