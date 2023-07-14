How to Navigate Life as a Widow

Author Bonnie Merryfield joins us to talk about her second book, The Ultimate Widower’s Guide: Advice from Men. Bonnie became a widow back in 2018 after being married to her husband for forty-four years. Her second book is an easy read and is filled with helpful advice provided by different men.
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 11:22:31-04
