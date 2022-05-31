How to Manufacture Greater Confidence

It's estimated that 85% of people both adults and adolescents struggle with low self esteem. However, having greater self-confidence can help you feel ready for life's experiences. When you're confident, you're more likely to move forward with people and opportunities.

Life and business strategist, Amber Swenor, join us to discuss how you can build greater self-confidence. To learn more, you can purchase Amber's best selling book, Unleashed: A Been There Rocked That Guide to Radical Authenticity, on her website at www.soul-seed.com