How to Make the Most When Selling Your Home

HomeWire and Nugen Homes specialize in affordable housing solutions designed to fit the unique needs of homeowners. Led by Missy Buttrum and her team, they focus on manufactured and modular homes, delivering high-quality, budget-friendly options ideal for first-time buyers, second homes, or multi-generational families.

Manufactured homes come packed with features, amenities, and benefits that might surprise you, and the teams at HomeWire and NuGen are here to guide you through all your options. They also provide support for tiny homes and other alternative housing solutions!

For more information, contact Missy Buttrum at (262)-227-7064, missy@homewire.com, or visit their website, Homewire or NuGen!