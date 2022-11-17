How to Layer Like a Pro

The scene from A Christmas Story is iconic; poor little Randy complains to his mom that he can’t put his arms down because he’s buried under a handful of bulky layers. Thankfully in the nearly 40 years since that movie came out, we’ve made great strides in clothing technology. Less is more! Yellow Wood owner Moshe Katz is joining us this morning to show us how to keep warm with just a few smart pieces.

Heading out on a grand adventure – or simply for a walk around the block with your dog? Yellow Wood’s got the goods for you to do it all comfortably, safely, and in products that are friendly to our planet.

Swing by the shop at 401 E. Silver Spring Drive in Whitefish Bay, and stay in-the-know on new arrivals and pro tips at yellowwoodgear.com or on social: @yellowwoodgear