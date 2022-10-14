Watch Now
How to Know If Your Windows Need to Be Replaced

We’re heading into the winter months and that’s when many homeowners notice that their house is cold and drafty. Todd &amp; Tod from Weather Tight join us from the NARI Home &amp; Remodeling Show to talk about knowing when it's time to replace your windows, especially before winter comes and the weather is cold. They tell us how to keep our homes warm year-round! Come to the NARI Home &amp; Remodeling Show to plan your upcoming remodel or home improvement project and meet with local businesses that can get the job done. Oct. 14-16 NARI Home &amp; Remodeling Show Exposition Center, State Fair Park 8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis narimilwaukeehomeshow.com
Posted at 10:33 AM, Oct 14, 2022
Come to the NARI Home & Remodeling Show to plan your upcoming remodel or home improvement project and meet with local businesses that can get the job done.

Oct. 14-16
NARI Home & Remodeling Show
Exposition Center, State Fair Park
8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis
narimilwaukeehomeshow.com

