How to Know if You Have Neuropathy

If you've ever head a misdiagnosis and had to wait months for relief, then you know the frustration that can come with not having answers. Advantage Neuropathy wants to help you not have to worry about that. Today on the show is Dr. Evan Norum to discuss tests Advantage Neuropathy performs to help determine whether or not Neuropathy is something you may struggle with, treatments, and symptoms.

For background, Neuropathy is when pain occurs because of nerves located outside of the brain and spinal cord are damaged. This can cause weakness, numbness, and pain in your hands and feet. Advantage Neuropathy wants to make sure you are getting the best treatment possible, and also for the best deal possible.

