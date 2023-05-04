How To Improve Your Workplace Culture By Speaking Up

Beth Ridley, CEO of Ridley Consulting Group, joins us today to share some tips on how to speak up at work. As more companies seek to create a welcoming and inclusive climate at work, they are expecting all employees to contribute to those efforts. Part of that role means holding ourselves and others accountable for speaking up when we experience or witness behavior that is not inclusive or inappropriate. The truth is, speaking up isn’t easy. No one wants to rock the boat or create conflict. But, with simple strategies, speaking up can be less awkward and result in a positive outcome.

Beth believes that when people hear something that is inappropriate from a co-worker, it is okay to approach people in private, speak to their own personal experience, ask them what they meant and focus on the personal offense without accusing them. Knowing that people's reactions are uncontrollable, speaking up at work can improve the work culture so the company can grow together and minimize any behaviors that are toxic or microaggressive.

For more information on how to build a positive workplace culture, visit online at Ridley Consultants.