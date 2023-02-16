How to Highlight With Ease

Highlighting is all about controlling how the light hits your face. It allows you to draw attention to the areas of the face that you want to attract attention to, such as the cheekbones and the eyes. You can use highlighter to help your makeup have that lit from within look.

We’ve all seen the Instagram and Tik Tok videos with extreme, multi-step highlighting, but it really doesn’t have to be that complicated! Placing highlighter in the right spots can make you look younger too!

Beth Frost from Merle Norman is back to give us a lesson in highlighting. What is highlighter? It is a makeup product designed to reflect light. Merle Norman offers highlighter in our Cheek Crayon (Radiant, a favorite of Tiffany’s) and powder, Candlelight. You can also use a concealer lighter than your skin tone to highlight if you want to avoid shimmer. Either formula works well with all skin types, but someone with dryer skin usually prefers the stick. Both of these have multi-dimensional pigments, so you don’t need to worry about whether you have a warm or cool undertone.

A cheek crayon can be applied directly to the cheek and blended in with a sponge or brush. Powdery highlighters should be applied with a brush. The denser the brush, the more concentrated the highlight will be. Use a small- tipped brush to apply the product to small areas, such as the eyes and the cupids’ bow.

One pro tip is to apply your highlighter prior to your foundation. This will give you that natural, healthy skin glow so popular right now.

Visit an area Merle Noman studio where they will help you select all you need. You can find a studio at Brookfield Square, Hales Corners on Hwy 100 and between Grange and Edgerton. There is also a studio in Oconomowoc at Pabst Farms, and in Downtown Grafton!

