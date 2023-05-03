How to Help Protect Your Local Waterways

Amanda Schmitz from Waukesha County Parks and Land Use is here today to tell us how we can help protect our local waterways. Aquatic invasive species are threatening the ecology of our local waterways-lakes, streams, rivers and ponds. These alien invaders are also having negative impacts on our recreation and economy. Amanda is going to tell us about a few ways that we can take matters into our own hands. For more information, visit online at Waukesha County Parks and Land Use- AIS.