How To Have a Pet Friendly Yard

Did you know that something like a tulip could cause stomach issues for the family dog?
Dezarae Jones-Hartwig is back from The Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about safe gardening. From mulch to fertilizer and flowers and plants, you may be surprised what could cause your pet harm. Dezarae will also introduce us to a sweet dog that is looking for a forever home.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Apr 20, 2021
