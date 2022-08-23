Have you ever had a goal that you really wanted to go for, but something held you back? Or maybe you started but didn’t follow through. You are not alone. Amber Swenor, life coach and brand strategist, founder of Soul Seed, musician, and Author of Unleashed joins us to talk about how to go for your goals through greater self awareness. We all have goals whether we realize it or not. Sometimes we just don't have the resources or know where to start when it comes to working to make our dreams a reality. Today we talk about strategies for ways to help us achieving our goals.

If you want to strengthen your self awareness and achieve more goals, Amber has a best selling book to help you step into living and leading authentically called Unleashed. You can find it at www.soul-seed.com