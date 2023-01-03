How to Get Your Smile Wedding Ready!

From whitening, to Invisalign, to a complete smile makeover, Lux Dental can help you achieve the wedding smile of your dreams.
Dr. Suzanne Tack and Justen Hisle tell us about treatments and how they can help you achieve a bright smile.
Posted at 11:00 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 12:00:29-05
From whitening, to Invisalign, to a complete smile makeover, Lux Dental can help you achieve the wedding smile of your dreams.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.