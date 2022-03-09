Watch
How To Get Your New Year’s Habits Back On Track

with Amber Swenor
Posted at 10:16 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 11:16:29-05

It has been 68 days since the turn of the year… did you know that on average it takes 66 days to form a new habit? So if you had kicked off the new year with new goals in mind, if it’s taken you until now to form that habit, you are not alone! Life and business strategist, Amber Swenor is here to check back in on how your new year’s goals are going, or not going

If you are on your journey to living radically authentic and crushing your goals, check out Amber’s book coming out in April titled UNLEASHED, go to www.SoulSeedStrategy.com/unleashed to hop on the pre-order list!

