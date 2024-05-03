How to Get Rid of Sagging Skin On Your Face and Neck

Dr. Deborah Manjoney and the rest of the team at the Wisconsin Vein Center and Medi Spa has an exciting announcement to make! They are the first practice in Milwaukee, and one of only a few state-wide who have sofwave, the best non-invasive solution for skin laxity. Sofwave uses Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam (SUPERB™) technology to generate heat 1.5mm below the skin's surface, in the dermal layer of skin, where collagen is created. The treatment also is one of the very few techniques that also generates new elastin and production of natural hyaluronic acid.

The Wisconsin Vein Center and Medi Spa is having a virtual event on Wednesday, May 8th at 6:30 PM for you to learn more about sofwave and ask any questions that you would like. The event is free, you just need to go to our website at wimedispa.com to register and then you will get the information to connect. I will offer a 10% discount for attendees, and 1 sofwave treatment will be given away!