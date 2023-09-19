How to Get Mortgage Ready

Having a set list of do's and don'ts can make lots of decisions, big more small, much easier to manage; and when it comes to big choices, like buying a home, a little bit of advice is not something to overlook. Today Ana Melo, from Old National Bank, is here to talk about what it means to buy a home and how to properly prepare for it. There are a lot of things that first time buyers don't think about when trying to approach this new life change, and even those who have bought a home before still have questions. From discussing credit score to realistic expectations, this is certainly not a segment to miss out on. For more information on Old National Bank, visit their website at www.oldnational.com or call (414)210-7672.