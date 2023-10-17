How to Find the Right Financial Advisor for You!

Do you ever think about your future? Well Old National Bank certainly does. By 2030, it is expected that women will control 30 trillion dollars, which is 70% of today's baby boomer wealth. With this prediction, women have been looking for strategies or an adviser that work for them. Chris Brumfield, a wealth adviser with 1834, a division of Old National Bank, is here to help you learn more about how to go about taking control of your financial life.

There are many aspects of gaining financial independence, literacy, etc. that can make anyone nervous. When it comes to finding someone you can trust, make sure you can have an emotional, personal, and comfortable connection with whoever you chose to work with, You want to know that your money is being handled with care, so it's not "picky" to find someone right for you. When done right, this process will be ever changing. Money is always changing, so your investments, property, and everything else will change with it.

It is never too early or late to start working with an adviser, so for help on getting started, contact Chris Brumfield via email at chris.brumfield@1834.com. Or else visit Old Nation Banks website, oldnational.com.