How to fill your cup finding happiness

Amy, author of Cannonball! Fearlessly Facing Midlife and Beyond, is a TEDx speaker and award-winning podcast host who empowers women to embrace their stories and step into their most confident selves. She travels the country speaking on personal growth, often appearing on TV as a lifestyle expert. In her talks, Amy emphasizes that true happiness isn’t found in success or material things, but in gratitude and acceptance of the present moment. This mindset shift creates lasting fulfillment and a deeper connection to oneself.

