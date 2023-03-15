How To Enjoy Your Single Life

Author Hannah Schermerhorn is here today to discuss why a single-life is a life worth living- and it's worth living well. Hannah wrote A Single Life to Live: Stop Waiting for Your Life to Begin and Thrive Where God Has You Today. Hannah wrote this book in the wake of the end to a prior engagement. The following six years were filled with mentors, sermons, bible passages and experiences that made Hannah go from hating singleness to loving it. Now she will share these experiences with us today so that anyone can understand their purpose as a single person. For more information, visit online at Hannah Schermerhorn or check out Hannah's Facebook & Instagram @onlyasinglelife.