How to Choose Your Team for Life

Who is on your championship team for life? Your doctor? Your financial adviser? Do you have an attorney? Today Al Spiegel from Mclario, Helm, Bertling, and Spiegel will share five tips for picking a law firm for your team. Expertise, Experience, Integrity, Reputation and Rapport are some of the criteria to consider. Even if you don't have a case now, you can reach out for a free consultation. 262-251-4210.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Mar 11, 2021
