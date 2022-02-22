How to Choose the Healthiest Snack to Jumpstart Your Wellness Routine

Now that we're another month into 2022, sticking to New Year resolutions may be challenging, whether that means finally attending spin class, starting a daily meditation practice, making healthier food choices, or all the above. The current reality is more people are home, and snacking more frequently, but there is a conflict between people wanting to be healthier yet craving indulgent food and snacks.

Lack of routine and unlimited kitchen access coupled with added anxiety and stress is the perfect storm for mindless eating. Many of us recognize what wellness looks likes and the benefits of maintaining a wellness routine but aren’t actually doing what we are saying. Founder of The Sculpt Society, Megan Roup joins us to share tips on how to choose snacks that keep you fueled and motivated.

