How to Build Actual Confidence Without Faking It

Writer, speaker, mindset coach and founder of Women Against Negative Talk (WANT), Katie Horwitch joins us today to discuss building confidence. WANT is a platform that gives women tips, tools, motivation, and inspiration to move forward in their lives fearlessly, by shifting their negative self-talk patterns. Katie will speak on self-talk around body image, how to build actual confidence, reframing jealousy and harnessing your mindset no matter how you feel. She also offers insight to tangible ways to holding yourself accountable and tailoring to yourself and not just faking it til you make it. *Be on the lookout for her new book coming out this fall.* To learn more about Katie or to pre-order her book visit WantYourself.com.