How to Better Connect With Others

Today we welcome Dr. Kelly Rabenstein, a licensed Psychologist and author of the recently released book "Psychological Secrets for Emotional Success."

Psychological Secrets for Emotional Success is like a self-help and a business EQ book made a baby. Doctor Kelly, a licensed psychologist, offers you a carefully crafted journey into growth. Joyful and easy to read, Psychological Secrets is for the person who wants to unlock their potential to find greater success by understanding what psychologists already know—in a clear, fun, conversational tone, as if you are her patient or a beloved student.

The book is available wherever books are sold.

