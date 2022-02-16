Watch
How To Become Your Own Boss

with Centrust Bank
Posted at 10:00 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 11:00:16-05

We are all hearing in the news, the term “The Great Resignation.” It’s a way to categorize employees leaving their jobs for better opportunities. For many, the better opportunity is to be their own boss and realize a dream of entrepreneurship. One barrier of owning your own business is obviously the financials of it all! Senior Vice President of Centrust Bank, Tom Meyer joins us to share more about business ownership.

Centrust Bank is a national bank specializing in small business, serving customers in the Midwest with their commercial lending needs.

Learn more by visiting CentrustBank.com

