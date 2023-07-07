How to become a financially fearless woman

Dr. Barbara Provost and Maggie Nielsen from Purse Strings chat with us about how women can become financially fearless. Purse Strings was started by women for women looking to make smart financial decisions that will positively impact their future. It provides a variety of free online resources and financial professionals to help women make healthy financial decisions that will create wonderful financial future.

To learn more about how you can become a financially fearless woman, visit the website at Purse Strings.co.

