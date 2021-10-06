Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

How to Beat Bullying

With Penfield Children’s Center
Posted at 10:22 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 11:22:04-04

Bullying can be one of the most difficult parts of growing up, especially for students with a disability. Students with a disability are 2 to 3 times more likely to be bullied than their typical developing peers. Since October is Bullying Prevention Month, it's important to spread awareness about the impact that bullying can have. Courtney Clark, Psychotherapist at Penfield Children’s Center, joins us to share some resources for parents and children.

For more information on helping your child cope, visit their Kohl’s Build Blocks website: PenfieldBuildingBlocks.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019