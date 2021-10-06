How to Beat Bullying

Bullying can be one of the most difficult parts of growing up, especially for students with a disability. Students with a disability are 2 to 3 times more likely to be bullied than their typical developing peers. Since October is Bullying Prevention Month, it's important to spread awareness about the impact that bullying can have. Courtney Clark, Psychotherapist at Penfield Children’s Center, joins us to share some resources for parents and children.

For more information on helping your child cope, visit their Kohl’s Build Blocks website: PenfieldBuildingBlocks.org.