How to Be Fearless Without Being Reckless

Barbara Swartos, Owner of Barbara Swartos Consulting, joins us to talk about how to be strategic in choosing the next chapter of your life with clear eyes. She explains that accomplished people underestimate the value they already have and how they can pivot to a healthier mindset.

Her method is the Next Chapter Assessment that helps viewers name what's working, what's stuck, and what needs courage. This assessment pairs with her BRASS map which stands for Brain, Relationships, Achievements, Skills, and Story to identify your career anatomy.

For your free Next Chapter Assessment visit https://www.steadysolutiongroup.com/next-chapter-assessment and use code: MORNINGBLEND.