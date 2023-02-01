How To Be A Millionaire

Cedric Nash, “Your Millionaire Mentor,” is a serial entrepreneur and investor who educates, inspires and motivates wealth building in the African American community. He is the founder of The Black Wealth Summit 501(c)3 Organization. He is also the author of the forthcoming books, “Why Should White Guys Have All the Wealth? How You Can Become a Millionaire Starting from the Bottom” and “The Millionaire Money Moves Supplemental Investment Guide.”

Cedric joins us today to talk about becoming a millionaire when you start from the bottom and how to deal with unresolved financial trauma.