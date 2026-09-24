How to Balance Work and Personal Life While Going Through Grief

Jennifer Hoppins, author and owner of Jennifer Hoppins Consulting, gives us an insight into how to process grief while also showing up for all your other roles in life. Whether you're a mother, a spouse, a caregiver, a daughter, Hoppins wants you to know that your identity does not have to be neatly compartmentalized.

Hoppins shares with us her newest book release, The Shape of an Absence. This book deals with grief through her own personal experience of losing her husband to cancer. She wants to help highly driven women balance their roles without losing themselves in the process.

For more information visit jenniferhoppinsleadership.com.