How To Assure Safety To Stray Animals

Kate Hartlund from Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) joins us today to tell us about rescuing and assuring the safety of strays, unwanted, abandoned and mistreated animals. Each year MADACC cares for over 12,000 animals. MADACC also offers a full adoption program for dogs, cats and small animals. For more information, visit online at MADACC or call 414-649-8640.

