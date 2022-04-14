How to Adapt Through Any Circumstance

Alexa Carlin is the author of Adaptable: How to Lead with Curiosity, Pivotwith Purpose, and Thrive through Change. Alexa was given a one-percent change to live when she was induced into a medical coma after getting sepsis when she was 21. She was later diagnosed with an autoimmune condition. She has since become an ambassador to a major brand, become CEO of her own company and she is a TIKTOK star. She empowers women and others and outlines her journey in this new memoir.

Carlin credits the empowerment community she started with saving her life, when she began to live stream her illness. Today, she has grown her entire brand through public speaking and social media and has over 160,000 followers on TikTok, where she shares mindset and business tips. She was named “Most Powerful Women in Fort Lauderdale” by Gold Coast Daily.

