Menu

Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

How the Pandemic Led to a Promising Art Career

With Artist Sophia Veit
Posted at 10:27 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 11:27:03-04

Sophia Veit has been a guest of The Morning Blend in the past talking about type 1 diabetes and her Sophia's Promise non-profit. During the shutdown, she wasn't able to do her usual sports activities because people with T1D were thought to be more at risk. So she turned to another passion, which was art, and started painting 5-6 hours a day. This led to her starting her Art by Mophree business, a large following on social media, and selling her artwork to satisfied customers. Sophia joins us to discuss her business and how positive things can come out of seemingly negative situations.

For more information and to browse Sophia's work, visit ArtByMophree.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019