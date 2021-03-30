How the Pandemic Led to a Promising Art Career

Sophia Veit has been a guest of The Morning Blend in the past talking about type 1 diabetes and her Sophia's Promise non-profit. During the shutdown, she wasn't able to do her usual sports activities because people with T1D were thought to be more at risk. So she turned to another passion, which was art, and started painting 5-6 hours a day. This led to her starting her Art by Mophree business, a large following on social media, and selling her artwork to satisfied customers. Sophia joins us to discuss her business and how positive things can come out of seemingly negative situations.

For more information and to browse Sophia's work, visit ArtByMophree.com.