How The Onion Created Modern American Satire

Christine Wenc's book, Funny Because It’s True, explores the history and cultural impact of The Onion, the satirical publication that began as a college project in 1988. Wenc, a former staffer, reflects on how the publication evolved into a global comedic force, shaping modern satire and influencing shows like The Daily Show and The Colbert Report. The book also delves into The Onion's role in the conversation about "fake news" and its ongoing relevance in today's media landscape.

Christine Wenc will have a book signing today Thursday, March 20th, starting at 6:30 pm (Boswell Book Company 2559 N. Downer Ave, Milwaukee). She will also be in conversation with Matt Wild at Boswell Book Company. Bookstore link here: Upcoming Event

The book is available wherever books are sold. Here is the publisher product page featuring various online retailers: Funny Because It’s True by Christine Wenc