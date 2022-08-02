How The Novel The Assignment is Impacting education Around The World

School is Starting, do you know what is being taught? Today we'll hear from author Liz Wiemer about how her book, The Assignment is changing education in Wisconsin and around the world. With the new law, ACT 30, Wisconsin’s mandatory Holocaust and Genocide education for middle school and high school students, one local author’s novel is having a major impact with her novel. The story is inspired by a real-life incident, this riveting novel explores discrimination and antisemitism and reveals their dangerous impact.

Signed copies are available at Boswell bookstore and the book is available any book outlet online and in stores

