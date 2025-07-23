How SBA Loans Help Small Businesses Invest in Better Equipment!

Tom Meyer, Executive Vice President, Community SBA Lending at Centrust Bank, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss how access to capital can lead to improvements and growth for small businesses.

Centrust Bank, now a division of SmartBiz Bank, specializes in helping small business owners access affordable, flexible SBA financing tailored to their unique needs. By offering low down payments, longer repayment terms, and personalized guidance, Centrust empowers businesses to make smart, strategic investments without compromising cash flow.

To learn more about SBA loans and equipment financing, visit CentrustBank. And for more small business insights, check out Insider94.com.