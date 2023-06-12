With the warmer weather, many of us are more active and noticing the need to breathe freely, yet 61% of us are mouth breathers. Today as part of our Breathe Well Sleep Well series, we have Kristen Dudas, Physician Assistant at ADVENT to talk about how proper nasal breathing affects athletic performance. Viewers who think they might have a breathing triangle issue go to Advent Morning Blendto take a The Breathing Triangle® Quiz or schedule an appointment in 60 seconds.
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 12:13:17-04
With the warmer weather, many of us are more active and noticing the need to breathe freely, yet 61% of us are mouth breathers. Today as part of our Breathe Well Sleep Well series, we have Kristen Dudas, Physician Assistant at ADVENT to talk about how proper nasal breathing affects athletic performance. Viewers who think they might have a breathing triangle issue go to Advent Morning Blendto take a The Breathing Triangle® Quiz or schedule an appointment in 60 seconds.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.