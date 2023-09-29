A recent Harris Poll survey found that 68% of Americans are worried that the worker shortage in healthcare could have an impact on their own health. Folusho E. Ogunfiditimi, DM, MPH, PA-C, President and Chair of the American Academy of Physician Associates joins us to discuss the effects of the healthcare workers shortage, what this means for the health industry and how Physician's Associates can manage this. Physicians Associates are a vital part of the healthcare system, overall. Folusho E. Ogunfiditimi discusses ways in which Physician Associates, or PAs, can help alleviate some of these issues Americans face when accessing healthcare. For more information visit: AAPA.ORG/PATIENTEXPERIENCE
How Physicians Associates Can Improve Health Outcomes
American Academy of Physician Associates
Posted at 10:33 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 11:33:46-04
