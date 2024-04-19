We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Darrell R. Troupe Sr and Sandra Jo Troupe to the yellow couch. They are the husband and wife team behind the book " How Nicholas Became Santa Clause."

A noble individual’s rise from humble beginnings and the struggle between brothers for dominance form two of the basic stories that attract people to literature and history, both personal and global. In How Nicholas Became Santa Claus, Sandra Jo and Darrell R. Troupe, a husband-and-wife writing team, invite readers to enter the world of Nicholas, a boy whose simple life on the farm takes a turn for the adventurous when he makes a discovery. As the only one who can prevent an evil prince from turning against his two brothers and seizing the crown in the wake of their father’s death, Nicholas discovers he has greater depths within himself and more potent connections to the magical Orphic Forest than he knew at the outset. Tapping these wellsprings of strength, Nicholas becomes the champion both of human and Oddlings in his daring fight to restore balance and peace to his suffering world. If you find yourself drawn to tales of good vanquishing evil, of the lowly discovering unknown nobility within themselves, and of life in lands where the mundane and magical commingle, then How Nicholas Became Santa Claus will become for you a book that invites you to turn to the next page … and the next

