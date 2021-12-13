Watch
How Much Should You Tip?

Holiday Etiquette
Posted at 10:47 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 11:47:44-05

The holidays are the perfect time to really thank those who get us through the year. Etiquette and culture expert, Sharon Schweitzer join us with some tips.
Do you give cash or gifts? Hairstylist? Nail tech? Who is on your tip list and how much will you give them? Or how much should you give them? We will answer those tipping questions today!

