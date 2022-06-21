How is Your Boss Working Out?

Recent studies show that 75% of people who quit their jobs are actually quitting their boss. Understanding your boss' style and how to work with it will set you up for success. It could meant the different between thriving or diving at work. Jennifer Fondrevay is an organizational transitions consultant. She joins us today to reveal some leadership personalities and how to have success at work no matter what style of boss you work for. Here are a few:

· The Former Rock Star. Their perceived value is based on prior success – the old way of doing things – and they have a hard time adjusting to new metrics. Examples: Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) from Schitt’s Creek and Jay Pritchett (Modern Family)

· The Black Widow. The most lethal type who presents as an ally but uses you to achieve his/her own ends. Examples: Selina Myer (Julia Louise Dreyfuss) from HBO’s Veep or, on a more sinister

note, Olenna Tyrell (Dame Diana Rigg) and Petyr Baelish/Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen) from Game of Thrones

· The Opportunist. They offer praise to those they think have power in hopes of gaining favor. Examples: Dan Egan (Reid Scott) from Veep; Dwight Shrute (Rainn Wilson) and Ryan Howard (BJ Novak) from The Office

· The Know-Nothing. They are nice and agreeable but don’t provide any value to you or the company. Examples: (Sarah Levy) from Schitt’s Creek, Richard (Sam Richardson) from Veep, and Kelly Kapoor (Mindy Kaling) from The Office

Fondrevay’s best-selling book on Amazon, “NOW WHAT?: A Survivor’s Guide for Thriving,” outlines these characters and how to work with them.