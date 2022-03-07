How is Artificial Intelligence Impacting Your City and State’s Economy?

Artificial intelligence is increasingly prominent in our everyday lives from smart home devices to navigation and music streaming. 70% of businesses are expected to be using AI by 2030. What does this mean for individuals and businesses in your area of the country? The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with thought leaders and academics and, most importantly, members of the public, to find the best way to responsibly move AI forward. The U.S. Chamber believes this emerging technology can be a tremendous force for good and we must leverage AI to compete globally. To do so we need reasonable and responsible rules to harness its potential while minimizing risks. Vice President of U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center, Jordan Crenshaw shares what the Chamber’s AI commission hopes to accomplish to propel the US into global leadership in AI.

