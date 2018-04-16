How "Instagram Influencers" Can Help Your Business

Looking for ways to effectively grow and improve your business? Tim Vertz from Vertz Marketing is back with the latest installment of ‘Small Business Monday’ which educates small business owners and suggests effective strategies to help their business grow.

With over 800 million users, Instagram is still the fastest growing social media platform out there. However, a lot of local businesses struggle with how to gain followers and in getting their business noticed with all the noise. This is where local “Influencers” can be a huge help! Tim joins us with tips on how to leverage this motivated group and help your business grow!

