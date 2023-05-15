The Humane Society of the United States joins us today to tell us how inflation is impacting pets and their families. Pet resources are no different and still are affected by the rising costs in today's market. Over the past 20 years, the Humane Society of the United States has helped keep half a million pets and their families together, happy and healthy by providing access to veterinary care and supplies. Through a new campaign called "More Than a Pet," the organization is sounding an alarm about this crisis that is only getting worse. For more information, visit online at The Humane Society of the United States.