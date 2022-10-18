Waukesha State Bank is a community bank specializing in business banking. As one of the largest, independently owned banks in Wisconsin, their goal is to provide a superior banking experience through a consultative approach backed by expertise, flexibility, local support, and friendly service. They are eager to support not only businesses, but individuals and families as well. Through this approach, they fulfill the Bank’s mission of serving their community. Vice President Avelina Poppert joins us to talk about how inflation is affecting small businesses. For more information, please visit www.waukeshabank.com

