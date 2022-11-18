Watch Now
How Holiday Stress Can Affect Your Mouth

Draver Dental
Are you experiencing holiday stress and letting it affect your mouth? Dr. Hannah Draver from Draver Dental joins us to tell you why clenching and grinding your teeth can cause a lot of pain and even destroy your teeth. There are solutions to help minimize grinding like an occlusal guard or night guard. Dr. Hannah Draver shares with us the many reasons for stress and how to reduce it to prevent grinding and clenching. Call to schedule a comprehensive exam to be evaluated for dental diseases at 414-962-0389. For more information, please visit www.DraverDental.com
Posted at 10:17 AM, Nov 18, 2022
