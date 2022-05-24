How Hard Times Teach Us Empathy

The book The Art of Embracing Suffering by author Thomas Fellows was inspired by the little-known character in To Kill a Mockingbird named Mrs. Dubose who suffered on purpose to rid herself of a morphine addiction. In the book, she makes the claim that the best suffer on purpose to achieve true greatness. It was also inspired by the writing on suffering that David Brooks did in The Road to Character.

100% of the profits are going to NAMI for suicide awareness because Thomas Fellows has struggled with mental illness.

